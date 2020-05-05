Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

East London garage fire spreads to 2 homes, causing substantial damage: fire department

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2020 9:59 am
Updated May 5, 2020 10:01 am
The fire department says a garage fire on Wavell Street in London, Ont., on Monday night spread to two neighbouring homes. .
The fire department says a garage fire on Wavell Street in London, Ont., on Monday night spread to two neighbouring homes. . London Fire Department/Twitter

What started as a fire in a garage in London, Ont., quickly spread to two neighbouring homes on Wavell Street, just east of Clarke Road, on Monday night.

At roughly 10 p.m., the fire department said crews were at the scene of a fully involved garage fire with the homes on each side of the building also on fire.

READ MORE: Suspicious apartment fire in east London, Ont., causes $20,000 in damage

Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control, according to the fire department, and both families safely evacuated without injury, but the damage to the homes is “substantial.”

A damage estimate and cause of the fire have not yet been reported.

The fire department says an investigation will be launched to “determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondon FireLondon Fire Departmentwavell streetLondon garage fireWavell Street fireWavell Street garage fireWavell Street house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.