East London garage fire spreads to 2 homes, causing substantial damage: fire department

What started as a fire in a garage in London, Ont., quickly spread to two neighbouring homes on Wavell Street, just east of Clarke Road, on Monday night.

At roughly 10 p.m., the fire department said crews were at the scene of a fully involved garage fire with the homes on each side of the building also on fire.

Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control, according to the fire department, and both families safely evacuated without injury, but the damage to the homes is “substantial.”

A damage estimate and cause of the fire have not yet been reported.

The fire department says an investigation will be launched to “determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire.”

