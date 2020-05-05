Equipment, tools reported stolen from Peterborough golf club, business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating two reported thefts at businesses.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between April 17 and May 1, a yellow Honda Wacker Plate Packer was stolen from the Kawartha Golf and Country Club on Clonsilla Avenue.

In another reported incident, police say sometime between the night of May 1 and 8:30 a.m. Monday, an unknown person or people stole a Dewalt air compressor from an unnamed business on Monaghan Road.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

