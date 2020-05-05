Equipment, tools reported stolen from Peterborough golf club, business: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating two reported thefts at businesses.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between April 17 and May 1, a yellow Honda Wacker Plate Packer was stolen from the Kawartha Golf and Country Club on Clonsilla Avenue.
In another reported incident, police say sometime between the night of May 1 and 8:30 a.m. Monday, an unknown person or people stole a Dewalt air compressor from an unnamed business on Monaghan Road.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
