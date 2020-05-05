Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Equipment, tools reported stolen from Peterborough golf club, business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 9:07 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are investigating after equipment and tools were recently reported stolen from two local businesses. Global News File

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating two reported thefts at businesses.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between April 17 and May 1, a yellow Honda Wacker Plate Packer was stolen from the Kawartha Golf and Country Club on Clonsilla Avenue.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ontario getting close to reopening parks, retail curbside pickup, Ford says

In another reported incident, police say sometime between the night of May 1 and 8:30 a.m. Monday, an unknown person or people stole a Dewalt air compressor from an unnamed business on Monaghan Road.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Court system backlog in Peterborough because of COVID-19
Court system backlog in Peterborough because of COVID-19
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftBreak And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough theftMonaghan RoadClonsilla AvenueKawartha Golf and Country Club
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.