CF Polo Park reopens as Manitoba eases COVID-19 restrictions

Winnipeg’s CF Polo Park opened its doors back up to shoppers on Monday after being closed for several weeks to help slow of the spread of COVID-19.

About 35 of roughly 200 stores and services opened for day one. More than 50 stores and services are expected to open by the end of the week, according to CF Polo Park general manager Peter Havens.

“It’s very nice to be back open,” Havens said.

“We are very concerned making sure people are safe and healthy and abiding by the guidelines set out by the Manitoba government.”

The food court, however, will not be open this week as food retailers need more time to meet regulations, Havens said.

Once food becomes available, it will be for takeout only as all seating has been removed from the food court.

“There won’t be any in-mall seating for a while,” Havens said.

All seating has been removed from the CF Polo Park food hall. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the mall, along with more than 800 signs to remind shoppers to keep their distance.

Shoppers must also follow arrows on the floor to get from one store to another.

“We have lots of staff on hand to remind people to keep separated, to help give them guidance as they go,” Havens said.

Retailers are also required to limit the number of people inside their store at one time.

Some retailers are offering curbside pickup at designated exchange locations around the property.