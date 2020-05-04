Trent University provides $675,000 in emergency funding to students impacted by coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Trent University says it has provided $675,000 in emergency funding to more than 1,200 students who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the university said the funding came from budget earmarked for student support through the university’s financial aid department, the School of Graduate Studies and Trent International.

The funds support domestic, international, undergraduate, and graduate students.

“At Trent, we have a commitment to providing the financial support that students need to be successful,” said Tracy Al-Idrissi, Trent’s registrar.

“With all of the change and uncertainty happening, it was crucial that we help alleviate the immediate financial pressures facing students, allowing them to keep their academic focus.”

The total was also enhanced by the recent #TrentUCares campaign, which received more than $70,000 in donations from alumni, staff, faculty and friends for the Student Rapid Relief Fund.

“The entire Trent community stepped up to help offer financial support at a critical time, and the students that I’ve spoken to and received emails from have definitely felt that support,” stated Christopher Rooney, associate registrar of operations and client services.

“Many students were able to purchase groceries and supplies, pay essential monthly bills, and acquire the tools and equipment necessary to finish up their term remotely because of the support they received.”

Following the disbursement of emergency funding to students in immediate need, the university is now focusing on student financial needs for the summer term, which runs May through August.

Financial aid has already started releasing funds through OSAP and bursary applications for the summer term are available in order to support students to continue their studies during the pandemic.

The university says fundraising efforts continue, as increasing requests for support are anticipated due to the loss of summer employment opportunities students rely on to support themselves in the fall and winter terms.

Trent will be participating in the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5 with donations being requested for the Student Relief Fund.

