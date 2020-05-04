Youth singers collaborate with Calgary doctors to create virtual choir amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A new eight-week pilot project has been launched by the Youth Singers of Calgary (YSC) to help relieve the stress felt by doctors battling the COVID-19 pandemic, through music.

The Calgary Physicians Choir is an online program that allows doctors in the city to virtually join a weekly choir session. The idea was inspired by a similar initiative out of Toronto, and was brought to life after several doctors showed interest in replicating the idea closer to home.

“It’s about connection, friendship, solidarity and stress relief,” Calgary-based physician Dr. Wendy Hall said of the initiative. Tweet This

Hall worked with fellow medical professional and a parent to a YSC member, Dr. Michelle Cunningham, along with the YSC to create Calgary’s own stress-relief choir amid the pandemic.

Cunningham said the power of music, along with social connections offered by the weekly choir sessions, helps to offer a sense of relief to physicians in a time of high-stress.

“We’re all finding it difficult for many reasons, so having a social outlet like a choir — that also helps with relaxing breathing — is a wonderful thing.” Tweet This

The choir rehearses through Zoom — an online video-conferencing app — every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The group’s first rehearsal was on April 22, and saw more than 50 local physicians signing up to take part.

Officials hope to see the choir grow over the coming weeks, with plans to rehearse in person once it’s safe to do so.