Town of Mount-Royal siblings passing time at home by acing trick shots during coronavirus pandemic

Eight weeks ago, children’s lives were abruptly upended when schools were closed and sports leagues were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Olivia, Ryan, Gabrielle and John Flood were left with an unusual amount of free time.

Inspired by the YouTube channel Dude Perfect, the Town of Mount-Royal siblings have been devoting their time to creating tricks.

Using equipment from the family’s shed, containing almost every ball, stick and bat from any sport imaginable, the Flood siblings are using their wide range of athletic skills to create videos at home during the pandemic.

“We were pretty bored so we were like, ‘Why not just try?'” said 16-year-old Olivia Flood.

Tricks range from throwing a football through a target, sinking a basketball in the net while blindfolded, and shooting a Wiffle ball through a moving tire.

The kids take turns doing the tricks, filming and throwing whatever ball back.

They decide who actually gets to do the trick based on the sport each sibling plays. Collectively, the bunch plays hockey, basketball, lacrosse, football and baseball.

Some tricks take longer to complete than others. Take the trick where a ping pong ball is bounced off various pots scattered throughout the room until it lands in its final destination — a red solo cup.

The Floods said it took an hour and a half until they finally sank the ball in the cup.

But what started as a fun way to keep busy has turned into a valuable life lesson.

“It’s kind of taught us not to give up,” said 12-year-old Gabrielle Flood.

Their parents say they’ve even had a hard time corralling the kids to come inside.

“We didn’t see them, we couldn’t get them in for dinner,” said their mother Andrea Neeff.

Working together from start to finish, the siblings say the project has provided them with a great sense of accomplishment, whether it be from nailing a tedious trick shot John said he felt proud of or watching the final product.

Not heading back to school any time soon, the Floods promise another video is already in the works.