Crime

Fitness hearing set for August for accused in N.B. multiple murder case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 3:03 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 3:08 pm
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A tentative date of Aug. 17 has been set for a fitness hearing for a Fredericton man accused of four counts of first-degree murder.

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, on Aug. 10, 2018.

READ MORE: New Brunswick denies request for judge-alone hearing for Matthew Raymond

Last October, a jury found Raymond unfit to stand trial, but court was told Monday that a tribunal held on April 15 ordered that he now receive involuntary medication.

The fitness hearing could last up to five days, and a finding of fitness is required before a trial on the murder charges can begin, possibly this fall.

Fitness means that an accused understands the charges against them and the consequences of the case, and is capable of instructing a lawyer.

READ MORE: Judge reserves decision on jurisdiction in Fredericton shooting case

Court of Queen’s Bench Judge Fred Ferguson says the ability to hold the hearing and trial as scheduled will depend on whatever restrictions are placed on the courts at the time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
