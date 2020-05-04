Massive Elephant Hill wildfire caused by smoking, no charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the RCMP has wrapped up its investigation into the massive Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017 and although the blaze was caused by smoking or smoking materials, no charges will be laid.

A release from the wildfire service says neither its investigators nor the RCMP probe could uncover sufficient evidence to identify the person who sparked the fire, which spread north from the Ashcroft area, charring 1,900 square kilometres, forcing thousands from their homes and destroying dozens of properties.

The wildfire service says now the police investigation has concluded, it can officially confirm the cause of the blaze was smoking-related.

It also says it considers the case closed and no further action will be taken.

