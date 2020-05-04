Menu

Massive Elephant Hill wildfire caused by smoking, no charges laid

By Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:15 pm
A trailer parked at a campground in Savona, B.C., is seen as the Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, illuminating smoke in the sky during the early morning hours of Sunday July 30, 2017. .
A trailer parked at a campground in Savona, B.C., is seen as the Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, illuminating smoke in the sky during the early morning hours of Sunday July 30, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the RCMP has wrapped up its investigation into the massive Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017 and although the blaze was caused by smoking or smoking materials, no charges will be laid.

A release from the wildfire service says neither its investigators nor the RCMP probe could uncover sufficient evidence to identify the person who sparked the fire, which  spread north from the Ashcroft area, charring 1,900 square kilometres, forcing thousands from their homes and destroying dozens of properties.

READ MORE: 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire was human-caused, RCMP say

The wildfire service says now the police investigation has concluded, it can officially confirm the cause of the blaze was smoking-related.

It also says it considers the case closed and no further action will be taken.

Coverage of the Elephant Hill wildfire on Globalnews.ca:

One-year anniversary of Elephant Hill fire
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC WildfireBC wildfiresElephant Hill wildfireElephant HillElephant Hill wildfire causeElephant Hill wildfire charge
