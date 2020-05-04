‘Midnight Sun’: ‘Twilight’ prequel book coming from Stephenie Meyer

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is releasing her prequel to the series 15 years after the first novel in the saga was released.
Meyer’s long-awaited prequel, titled Midnight Sun, is coming out Aug. 4, the author announced on her website Monday. `
Midnight Sun is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective.
Meyer had kept her fans in suspense all weekend with a countdown clock on her site that promised a major announcement. The site crashed Monday morning, but the book was also announced by Meyer’s publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.
“It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next. I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited,” Meyer said in a statement.
“I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to, and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while.”
“I can’t express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish Midnight Sun.”
Meyer also shared the news on Good Morning America on Monday.
“Good morning, America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers that are watching,” she said. “My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am very excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait any more.”
Many Twilight fans took to Twitter to celebrate the upcoming release of Midnight Sun.
Meyer had abandoned Midnight Sun more than a decade ago after part of it leaked online.
Her Twilight series has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a blockbuster film franchise that starred Robert Pattinson as Edward and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, the teenager who falls in love with him.
With files from The Associated Press
