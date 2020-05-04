‘Midnight Sun’: ‘Twilight’ prequel book coming from Stephenie Meyer

Send this page to someone via email

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is releasing her prequel to the series 15 years after the first novel in the saga was released.

Meyer’s long-awaited prequel, titled Midnight Sun, is coming out Aug. 4, the author announced on her website Monday. `

Midnight Sun is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Meyer had kept her fans in suspense all weekend with a countdown clock on her site that promised a major announcement. The site crashed Monday morning, but the book was also announced by Meyer’s publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

WE NEED TO KNOW pic.twitter.com/erOpEopMoC — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) May 1, 2020

“It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next. I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited,” Meyer said in a statement.

“I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to, and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while.”

“I can’t express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish Midnight Sun.”

Meyer also shared the news on Good Morning America on Monday.

“Good morning, America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers that are watching,” she said. “My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am very excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait any more.”

Stephenie Meyer on new book 'Midnight Sun' which comes out August 4: “Hopefully this book can be a fun distraction from the real world. I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you." https://t.co/rJFjktp50S pic.twitter.com/hdp1xgsiKX — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

Many Twilight fans took to Twitter to celebrate the upcoming release of Midnight Sun.

midnight sun is 150 more pages than twilight edward said many thoughts head full we WON pic.twitter.com/YWyME60xLh — izzy (@edwardcuII3n) May 4, 2020

the only edward cullen POV i need is robert pattinson’s dvd commentary #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/kztXt8TiNF — ✨shane of the dead✨ (@residentcryptid) May 4, 2020

my brain: you don't have time to reread all the twilight books before #MidnightSun my heart: pic.twitter.com/oMtjGyfcsU — emma lord (@dilemmalord) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson waking up to the Midnight Sun news this morning pic.twitter.com/IMEpYNxpA1 — Jon (@prasejeebus) May 4, 2020

Twihards, we rise today as Ms. Meyer finally finished #MidnightSun after 12 years

pic.twitter.com/n5owugHcXT — Ceeayy ⟭⁷⟬ (nsfr) (@paperandCSor) May 4, 2020

your room in the beginning of 2020 vs. your room by may 2020 #midnightsun pic.twitter.com/5gKyBazA5b — justine (@edwardsvoIvo) May 4, 2020

Twilight fans meeting again for Midnight Sun 10 years later pic.twitter.com/QgxrMiYM35 — Robsten (@BacktoRobsten) May 4, 2020

▪Midnight Sun Headers Black▪ ↬ fav if you like it

↬ rt if you saved 🦇' pic.twitter.com/sVyCg5OD4z — Twilight Packs (@twilightpacks) May 4, 2020

Since #MidnightSun is in Edwards POV then that means we also get to hear about the iconic baseball scene AGAIN?!pic.twitter.com/LgzZzcsRyF — lizette (@Franc0Lizette) May 4, 2020

Us when Midnight Sun was officially announced: pic.twitter.com/z9VgupZ55Z — a (@ConverseStew) May 4, 2020

EDWARD GETTING A WHOLE BOOK ABOUT HIM. I KNEW I PICKED THE RIGHT TEAM ALL ALONG #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/qfPRdZvj0o — lizette (@Franc0Lizette) May 4, 2020

Meyer had abandoned Midnight Sun more than a decade ago after part of it leaked online.

Her Twilight series has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a blockbuster film franchise that starred Robert Pattinson as Edward and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, the teenager who falls in love with him.

—With files from The Associated Press