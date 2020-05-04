Montreal greasy spoon Cosmos Snack Bar up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

The legendary Montreal greasy spoon Cosmos Snack Bar is up for sale.

The space that housed the ‘pint-sized’ diner, famously known for its hardy dishes, is officially listed on the market.

The Sherbrooke St. diner located in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough is selling for a price of $75,000. However, if you want to keep the Cosmos name, it’s an extra fee of $50,000.

The 11-seat breakfast joint has been a staple in the NDG neighbourhood for over 52 years.

Owner and chef Tony Koulakis, immortalized in the 2000 film “Man of Grease, ” brought the small diner into the spotlight.

Koulakis was murdered in 2013. One of his sons, Johnny Koulakis, was charged with second-degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

At the time of Tony Koulakis’ death, Global News reported that another son, Nick, was considering closing down the restaurant immediately. But the family-run business stayed open.

Global News reached out to the Koulakis family but has yet to receive a response.

Listing agent Beverley Byford of Imagine Realties said the diner is a Montreal landmark.

The restaurant is presently closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Byford says it is expected to reopen once restrictions are lifted. The reason for the sale is still yet unknown.