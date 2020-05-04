Menu

Health

16 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo, total reaches 817 cases with 87 deaths

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:27 am
Surgeries backing up at Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19
Surgeries backing up at Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19

Sixteen more people in Waterloo Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region raising the total number of cases to 817, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The death toll has risen to 87 as six more deaths were reported.

READ MORE: Random acts of business catching on in Waterloo region

Seventy residents of residential homes have now died in Waterloo Region as that number grew by four, Public Health reported in its daily update.

A 40th resident of Forest Heights Long-Term Care has died as did a ninth at Trinity Village and peoplecare AR Goudie also reported two deaths.

Out of the 817 positive tests, 497 (or 61 per cent) have been attributed to seniors’ homes.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau joins world leaders in 'virtual summit' to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau joins world leaders in 'virtual summit' to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine

Public Health now lists 171 cases contracted through community contact while the remainder have either been the result of close contact (111) or travel (38).

The community transmission category is a catch-all for anyone who is not linked to the other three categories.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

A total of 361 people (44 per cent of all cases) have now recovered after testing positive for the virus.

There are now 15 outbreaks at retirement or long-term care homes as a resident of Doon Village Retirement Residence in Kitchener and an employee of Twin Oaks Long-Term Care in Woolwich have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Eleven other outbreaks at retirement or long-term care homes have been ended.

Outbreaks are declared whenever there is a positive test at long-term care or retirement homes.

