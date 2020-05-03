Learner driver crashes into Saskatoon home

Send this page to someone via email

A white SUV crashed into a house in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Lewin Crescent at 4 p.m.

Saskatoon Fire Battalion Chief Bill Riley told Global News a learner driver in their 40s swerved and crashed into the garage.

Riley said he doesn’t know what caused the driver to swerve. He also said there was another person in the car and that no one was injured.

Police told Global News the residents of the house were startled but otherwise uninjured.

The crash caused minor damage to the vehicle and an unofficial fire department estimate put the damage to the garage at around $5,000.

