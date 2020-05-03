Menu

Canada

Learner driver crashes into Saskatoon home

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 7:00 pm

The crash caused minor damage to the vehicle and an unofficial fire department estimate put the damage to the garage at around $5,000. Ciara Yaschuk / Global News

A white SUV crashed into a house in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Lewin Crescent at 4 p.m.

Saskatoon Fire Battalion Chief Bill Riley told Global News a learner driver in their 40s swerved and crashed into the garage.

Riley said he doesn’t know what caused the driver to swerve. He also said there was another person in the car and that no one was injured.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police arrest man for smashing up store

Police told Global News the residents of the house were startled but otherwise uninjured.

The crash caused minor damage to the vehicle and an unofficial fire department estimate put the damage to the garage at around $5,000.

Saskatoon PoliceCrashSaskatoon Fire DepartmentCar crashSaskatoonLearner Driver
