Snow alert issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 12:17 pm
It’s clear sailing now, but there’s a chance snow could fall over the Coquihalla Highway starting Saturday night. The national weather service says a cold front will sweep across the Southern Interior and that snow levels will drop rapidly. DriveBC

If you plan on driving in or out of B.C.’s Southern Interior this weekend, be prepared for the possibility of snow.

On Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for evening or overnight flurries over high elevation routes, including the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3.

The statements, published just after 5:30 a.m., on May 2, cover the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen, Okanagan, Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions.

“A vigorous cold front will cross the southern interior of B.C. tonight,” Environment Canada said Saturday.

“Rain will begin this evening, but, as cold air moves in behind the front, snow levels will drop rapidly. As this happens rain will change to flurries over higher elevations.”

The national weather service says 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is possible over higher elevations of the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 1
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 1

For the Okanagan Connector (Pennask Summit) and Highway 3 (Allison Pass; Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass), Environment Canada said those areas will likely see 2 to 5 cm.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.

