Okanagan weather: Rain risk returns for first weekend of May

Clouds and a few showers lingered into the final day of April on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-to-upper teens during the day.

Mostly sunny skies will return to start May on Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 2 or 3 degrees just ahead of sunrise, before a few clouds bubble up in the afternoon.

Clouds begin bubbling up Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The real rain risk returns this weekend, with the potential for a few millimetres falling late Saturday, with a slight chance of showers continuing into the day on Sunday as a frontal boundary pushes through.

Daytime highs will dip from the upper teens on Saturday afternoon to the mid-teens on Sunday.

A mix of sun and cloud return to the forecast on Monday, as daytime highs return toward seasonal.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

