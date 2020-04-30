Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Rain risk returns for first weekend of May

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 1:52 pm
Heavier pockets of rain are expected to slide into the Okanagan on Saturday.
Clouds and a few showers lingered into the final day of April on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-to-upper teens during the day.

Mostly sunny skies will return to start May on Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 2 or 3 degrees just ahead of sunrise, before a few clouds bubble up in the afternoon.

Clouds begin bubbling up Friday afternoon.
Clouds begin bubbling up Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The real rain risk returns this weekend, with the potential for a few millimetres falling late Saturday, with a slight chance of showers continuing into the day on Sunday as a frontal boundary pushes through.

Daytime highs will dip from the upper teens on Saturday afternoon to the mid-teens on Sunday.

A mix of sun and cloud return to the forecast on Monday, as daytime highs return toward seasonal.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

