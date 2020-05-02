Winnipeg bike shops see increase in customers as weather warms up

Send this page to someone via email

Amidst physical distancing and staying home from school and work, some Winnipeggers are itching to do something different while still abiding by the rules.

That’s apparent when you head to bike shops across the city.

“It’s been crazy, absolutely so busy,” said Scot Miller, owner of Olympia Cycle on Portage Avenue.

“We can’t build enough bikes, we can’t build them fast enough, we can’t do enough repairs. Our repairs are booked up for a month now.”

READ MORE: First Winnipeg public health ticket handed out to scofflaw skateboarder

Spring is generally a busier time for bike shops in Winnipeg, but this year, Miller has noticed the increase of customers over the last month.

“It’s been much different,” Miller said. “I think with the street closures, people are reverting back to the simple things — simple pleasures of life, and cycling is one of them. You can do it as a family.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just really nice to get out, and everybody’s dragging old bikes out of the garage that they haven’t ridden in a few years.”

1:20 Winnipeg Transit layoffs going ahead despite reopening economy Winnipeg Transit layoffs going ahead despite reopening economy

Over at Bike and Beyond, there was a 10-person minimum lineup to get inside on Friday at midday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Chris Hrizai was one of the people waiting, planning to buy some training wheels for his child.

“Just to get him out and about,” Hrizai said. “School’s not there so he can’t really release his energy. It’s a good thing to get him out and about and get him tired at night, really.”

This year, Miller noted, he has seen more kids’ bikes being sold.

“I think there’s a lot of parents who feel bad for their kids being cooped up and want to get them out on a new bike and excited for it,” Miller said.

Miller also seeing more lower price-point bikes being sold this year, understanding that finances for families and first time bike owners could be tighter than usual right now.

“They’re just excited to do something,” Miller said.

“Everything is pretty negative now, there’s some positivity with some reopening talks kind of thing, but a lot of people have been cooped up. The weather has turned, so what better way to social distance and get out, and to get on a bike? You can go for as long as you want.”

Story continues below advertisement