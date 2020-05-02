Motorcyclist killed after colliding with hydro pole in Kitchener early Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a hydro pole in Kitchener early Saturday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was travelling along Ottawa Street N. near Dreger Avenue shortly after midnight when his motorcycle left the roadway before colliding with a hydro pole.

He was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision although they consider speed to be a factor.

