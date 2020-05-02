Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with hydro pole in Kitchener early Saturday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 10:51 am
Updated May 2, 2020 10:52 am
Accident or crime scene cordon tape.
Accident or crime scene cordon tape. Getty Images

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a hydro pole in Kitchener early Saturday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was travelling along Ottawa Street N. near Dreger Avenue shortly after midnight when his motorcycle left the roadway before colliding with a hydro pole.

READ MORE: Teen cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Elmira, Ont.

He was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision although they consider speed to be a factor.

Kickstarting the motorcycle riding season during the COVID-19 pandemic
Kickstarting the motorcycle riding season during the COVID-19 pandemic
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeMotorcycle CrashFatal motorcycle collisionKitchener fatal collisionKitchener fatal motorcycle collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.