Manitoba Museum lays off staff amid financial strain of COVID-19 pandemic

The Manitoba Museum is laying off staff due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release Friday, the museum said it delivered layoff notices to staff earlier in the day, although all staff will continue to be paid until June 26.

The museum has been closed to the public since March 14.

“We have made this decision with great reluctance and we will continue to assess the many variables affecting our finances,” said executive director and CEO, Claudette Leclerc, in a release.

“The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting closure has placed the Museum’s financial capacity at risk of not being able to meet its obligations to our payroll and overall operations this year and beyond.”

It was not immediately clear exactly how many employees will be affected by the layoffs, but the union that represents museum staff says more than 40 of its members received the notices.

In an email to Global News, Leclerc said six full staff members will remain laid off as of June 26, but remaining full-time staff will be offered a minimum of 21 hours a week starting June 27.

She said the museum already paid off 23 part-time staff members April 3.

Museum to remain closed — for now

While the Manitoba government announced this week museums will be allowed to reopen under specific guidelines Monday, the Manitoba Museum said it won’t immediately open its doors.

“We are taking the time to assess and initiate safety protocols and we look forward to the day we can safely reopen to the public,” reads a release from the museum.

Leclerc said the layoffs won’t prohibit the museum from reopening when it’s ready.

“We will ensure we have the staff necessary to reopen once it is safe to do so,” she said.

Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, the Manitoba Museum will be closed to the public until further notice, due to the public health risks associated with COVID-19. This includes the Museum Galleries, Planetarium, and the Science Gallery. pic.twitter.com/y1bUbLRj82 — Manitoba Museum (@ManitobaMuseum) March 14, 2020

Leclerc said the museum is waiting to find out how much operational support it will get from the Manitoba government this year — normally 54 per cent of its budget, she says — and for confirmation of federal funding through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Program.

To add to the financial crunch caused by lost revenue since closing in March, Leclerc said the museum’s fundraising efforts have also dipped since the onset of COVID-19.

The museum says management will continue consultations with the Manitoba Government Employees’ Union, which represents museum staff, and the museum’s board executive committee to work on a new sustainable staffing structure for the museum past June 26.

In a statement to media, MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky said she was disappointed by the layoffs.

“The timing is particularly troubling because museums can re-open on Monday under the Manitoba government’s new re-opening plan,” she said.

“The Province needs to sustain Manitoba’s cultural gems so that we still have them when this pandemic is over. Manitobans’ access to the Museum’s valuable collection of our heritage, culture, and history must not be put at risk.”

