Cleanup underway at Enbridge pump station following oil spill in Herschel, Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is overseeing an oil spill cleanup in Herschel, Sask., after Enbridge notified the federal agency of an above ground release of sweet crude oil.

The incident occurred at the company’s Line 3 pump station and involved approximately 150 cubic metres of oil. The CER says there is no risk to public safety.

READ MORE: Enbridge declines to estimate Line 3 pipeline startup despite positive state ruling

According to Enbridge, the majority of the spill was contained to the company’s property with limited oil migrating to adjacent municipal land.

No watercourses are affected and precautionary wildlife measures are in place, says the CER.

Surface cleanup is underway, with the removal of contaminated soil to follow.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer with CER is on site to monitor and assess the company’s clean-up. The Enbridge Line 3 Indigenous Advisory Monitoring Committee has also been notified of the spill and is being kept up to date.

The CER says all federal and provincial directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic are being followed.

1:17 Different factors to consider in oil spill clean up: U of S professor Different factors to consider in oil spill clean up: U of S professor