Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged with possession of fentanyl for trafficking: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 5:01 pm
A Peterborough woman has been charge with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.
A Peterborough woman has been charge with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Global News File

A Peterborough woman has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday around 5:30 a.m., officers observed the woman walking in the area of Bethune and Brock streets.

Police say she is currently on an undertaking to be within her residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on a probation order not to possess any weapons.

READ MORE: Explosive device, $30K of purple fentanyl, crystal meth seized in Brockville, police say

As a result of the investigation, Jessica Lee Bright, 28, of Park Street South was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

During further investigation, police allege she was found to be in possession of an amount of fentanyl and other drug-related items including a weigh scale, a large quantity of cash and a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

She was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl; possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylOpioid CrisisPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeDrug PossessionPeterborough opioid
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.