Peterborough woman charged with possession of fentanyl for trafficking: police

A Peterborough woman has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday around 5:30 a.m., officers observed the woman walking in the area of Bethune and Brock streets.

Police say she is currently on an undertaking to be within her residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on a probation order not to possess any weapons.

As a result of the investigation, Jessica Lee Bright, 28, of Park Street South was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

During further investigation, police allege she was found to be in possession of an amount of fentanyl and other drug-related items including a weigh scale, a large quantity of cash and a knife.

She was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl; possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

