Bus driver ticketed after north Edmonton collision sent 12-year-old to hospital

Edmonton police have issued a ticket after a March school bus collision sent a 12-year-old to hospital.

It happened on March 4 at the intersection of Castle Downs Road and 162 Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police said the boy was heading east across Castle Downs Road when he was struck by a bus turning left.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious lower-body injuries, police said.

After the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section concluded their investigation, the man police said was driving the bus was issued a violation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Traffic Safety Act.

Police on scene at the time said the bus had a green light and the child was walking in the crosswalk. Police said the boy was run over by the front tires of the bus and the driver stopped immediately.

The boy has since been discharged from hospital. Police say he is still recovering from his injuries.