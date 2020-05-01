Menu

Canada

Bus driver ticketed after north Edmonton collision sent 12-year-old to hospital

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 2:58 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 3:00 pm
The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus.
Global News

Edmonton police have issued a ticket after a March school bus collision sent a 12-year-old to hospital.

It happened on March 4 at the intersection of Castle Downs Road and 162 Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police said the boy was heading east across Castle Downs Road when he was struck by a bus turning left.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious lower-body injuries, police said.

Edmonton police escort child to hospital after being struck by school bus
Edmonton police escort child to hospital after being struck by school bus

After the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section concluded their investigation, the man police said was driving the bus was issued a violation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Traffic Safety Act.

The intersection of Castle Downs Road at 162 Avenue in north Edmonton was closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a collision involving a school bus.
Cam Cook, Global News

Police on scene at the time said the bus had a green light and the child was walking in the crosswalk. Police said the boy was run over by the front tires of the bus and the driver stopped immediately.

The boy has since been discharged from hospital. Police say he is still recovering from his injuries.

