Nova Scotia Strong: Pipers unite in support of province after helicopter crash, shooting tragedies

Bagpipers from around the world came together and dedicated a performance of Amazing Grace to the memory of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, who died after a Canadian military helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece, as well as the 22 victims of the recent Nova Scotia shooting.

Pipers from across Canada, as well as in France, China, Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, came together for the virtual performance.

The video was posted by the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo on Thursday evening and has amassed thousands of views.

“We dedicate this performance to Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough and the crew of the HMCS Fredericton; to the victims and families involved in the heartbreaking tragedies in Nova Scotia two weeks ago; and to front-line workers, health-care providers, grocery store workers and other key workers who are working tirelessly throughout this pandemic,” the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo said.

On Thursday, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance confirmed Cowbrough, a Nova Scotia resident, died after the military helicopter she was in crashed off the coast of Greece during a training exercise.

Five men who were also aboard the Cyclone CH-148 remain missing.

Cowbrough’s friend, Kate Kimove, told Global News she was an accomplished piper, competing and performing in various pipe bands and solo competitions.

Cowbrough was also a piper for Union Fire Club Pipes and Drums and played with 12 Wing Shearwater.

Last week, while on board the HMCS Fredericton, Cowbrough paid tribute to the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting with a bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace.