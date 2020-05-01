1 arrested, warrant issued for second suspect in Lindsay assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay arrested one man and issued an arrest warrant for another following an investigation into alleged assaults outside a home earlier this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday two individuals attended a home on Rideout Street in Lindsay and allegedly confronted a resident outside about an incident that took place on Sunday night.

Police allege one of the suspects struck the man over the head with a piece of wood, knocking him to the ground. The suspects then allegedly continued to “repeatedly” strike the victim with the piece of wood and kick him, police said Friday.

The victim’s girlfriend reportedly tried to intervene but was also struck with a piece of wood, police say. She ran back into the home and called 911.

Police say the victims were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police located and arrested one of the suspects.

Michael Peter Gallo, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the second suspect. Robert Paul Gallo, 30, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.