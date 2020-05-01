Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister loses sister while leading province through coronavirus pandemic

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister lost his sister the same day the province announced the loosening of restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A short obituary posted online states that Peggy Tidsbury, 60, died in Portage la Prairie, Man., with her family by her side on Wednesday.
Pallister confirmed his sister’s passing Thursday.
A celebration of Tidsbury’s life will happen at a later date, the obituary said.
