Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister loses sister while leading province through coronavirus pandemic

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 9:58 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a COVID-19 livestreamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. .
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a COVID-19 livestreamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister lost his sister the same day the province announced the loosening of restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A short obituary posted online states that Peggy Tidsbury, 60, died in Portage la Prairie, Man., with her family by her side on Wednesday.

Pallister confirmed his sister’s passing Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A celebration of Tidsbury’s life will happen at a later date, the obituary said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusBrian PallisterManitoba politicsObituaryPremier Brian PallisterManitoba premierManitoba premier's sister diesPeggy TidsburyPremier's sister dies
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.