Saint John’s Cherry Brook Zoo to close permanently in fallout of COVID-19

Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John is shutting its doors permanently.

The board of trustees for the facility made the announcement in a news release on Thursday.

Cherry Brook Zoo has been closed to the public for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The conditions we find ourselves caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have placed the Zoo under severe financial pressures,” said Norm McFarlane, chair of the board of trustees, in the release.

“However, we are still in great need for donations and financial aid to bridge the gap while the animals are still in our care.” Tweet This

Martha McDevitt, the zoo’s executive director, said they are working with Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) to find new homes for the animals.

“The uncertainties of this pandemic prevent us from executing a new strategic direction for the zoo, to provide a sanctuary and rescue for animals that need a permanent home,” said McDevitt.

The animals will remain at Cherry Brook Zoo until those homes are found, she said.

“This is an extremely heartbreaking decision,” McDevitt added. “We know that the community will understand this is about the well-being of our animals.”

Cherry Brook Zoo had planned to mark its 46th anniversary in Saint John this summer.

Following its temporary closure last month, the zoo began offering what it called “virtual field trips.”

Different animals were featured in education-style videos posted on the zoo’s Facebook page.