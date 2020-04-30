Menu

Heavy rain on the way for parts of southern Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 4:04 pm
Global News Morning weather forecast: April 30, 2020
Kim Sullivan has Montreal’s weather forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2020.

Are you ready for rain, Montreal?

A large swath of the province is in for a bout of wet weather over the next two days.

Environment Canada issued Thursday rainfall warnings for several regions, including Montreal, the Laurentians and Lanaudière.

“Total rainfall accumulations between 25 and 40 millimetres are expected by Friday evening,” the weather agency said.

The heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and water pooling on roads, according to Environment Canada.

While the weather forecast doesn’t look so promising, it should be warmer and drier on the weekend in Montreal. A high of 17 C is expected in the area on Saturday.

