2 injured after vehicle flips and crashes into computer store in Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a computer store in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. after a vehicle flipped and crashed through JC Computers at the Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.
The vehicle has significant fire damage.
A witness tells Global News he used a knife to help free the unconscious driver from the vehicle. The man was the lone occupant, the witness said.
Emergency responders say the driver and a person inside the business were both taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Their injuries are not yet known.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police have closed Chemong Road from Highland Road to Wolsely Street
More to come.
