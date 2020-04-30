2 injured after vehicle flips and crashes into computer store in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a computer store in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. after a vehicle flipped and crashed through JC Computers at the Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

The vehicle has significant fire damage.

A witness tells Global News he used a knife to help free the unconscious driver from the vehicle. The man was the lone occupant, the witness said.

Emergency responders say the driver and a person inside the business were both taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Their injuries are not yet known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A car crashed through JC Computers at the Brookdale Plaza in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Police have closed Chemong Road from Highland Road to Wolsely Street

More to come.

Police on scene at Brookdale Plaza for a motor vehicle collision. Chemong Rd from Highland to Wolsely shut down. Pls avoid area. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) April 30, 2020

