‘Thanks for doing your part’: Bonnie Henry records special message for teachers

Classrooms around B.C. look a lot different these days, during the coronavirus pandemic, and teachers and education assistants are working virtually to instruct and connect with their students.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has recorded a short video for the province’s educators, thanking them for their hard work.

“During these challenging times, teachers and educational assistants are doing important work finding innovative ways to support and instruct B.C. children,” Bonnie says in the video.

“Thank you for creating virtual classrooms and making time for extra connections with your students.” Tweet This

Henry says as B.C. continues to flatten the curve during the pandemic, there will be some opportunities for children to be back at their desks.

“Right now, health care workers and other essential workers need their kids to be back in school in a safe way. Vulnerable children who are more at risk of falling behind also need in-person support,” Henry says.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has guidance for teachers on how to keep students safe, Henry adds, including taking children outside more often, staggering lunch and snack times, working in smaller groups and extra cleaning.”

B.C.’s education minister confirmed Tuesday the province is working towards bringing more kids back to B.C. classrooms under the pandemic, but that it’s too early to provide a timeline.

“Right now, we are working with other ministries and our education partners to develop plans for a number of possible scenarios, including resuming some in-class instruction in a controlled and measured way for the future,” Rob Fleming told a news conference.

Henry says they know they can reopen schools in a way that is safe for everyone.

“With all the additional challenges you face today, remember, this is not forever, this is just for now,” she adds.

“Thanks for doing your part with kindness and with care.” Tweet This

