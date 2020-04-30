Menu

Politics

Protection sought for historic buildings in Ancaster’s village core

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 30, 2020 2:55 pm
Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson is acting to protect historic homes in the village core following the recent demolition of Brandon House.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson is trying to prevent any further loss of historic buildings along Wilson Street in Ancaster, Ont.

Ferguson has tabled a motion through a virtual meeting of Hamilton city council to identify 40 properties for preservation within Ancaster’s village core.

The manoeuvre halts any potential demolition for 60 days, creating an opportunity for the city to lift the protected status of the buildings by moving them from the city’s inventory of historic buildings to the municipal heritage registry.

Ferguson’s action comes after a developer demolished Brandon House, a 160-year-old house at the corner of Wilson and Rousseaux streets, earlier this month.

It was built in the mid-1800s by Dr. John V. Brandon, an Ancaster physician.

Ferguson describes Wilson Street as being “under siege,” pointing to five recent applications for retirement homes or condominiums.

He notes that two other homes were purchased along with Brandon House and says the motion is about “slowing down the process to protect these older homes in the village core.”

General manager of planning and economic development Jason Thorne says the 60-day protection against demolition “creates a window” within which council can consider the buildings’ designations and deeming any demolition permits “null and void.”

