Golf season set to swing into action in Manitoba

There was great news for the Manitoba golf industry on Wednesday when Premier Brian Pallister announced that golf courses would be among the business groups that would be allowed to open Monday on May 4.

Naturally, there will be coronavirus-related restrictions in place, but Golf Manitoba Executive Director Jared Ladobruk says the timing could not have been better. “It’s safe to say, that this being a seasonal industry, any longer of a delay would hurt golf facilities, no doubt,” Ladobruk said during an interview with 680 CJOB’s Geoff Currier.

“They have a limited span to conduct their year of business, so pushing that back and contracting it any more than it needs to be, it hurts the industry.” Tweet This

And according to Ladobruk, the Manitoba Golf industry employs 16 thousand plus and contributes more than 600 million dollars annually to the Provincial economy. But golfers are going to have to be prepared for “the new normal.” At least initially.

Ladobruk says there are still some details to sort out from the guidelines forwarded by the provincial government, such as reserving tee times. “From what I’m reading, clients booking tee times over the phone are to be screened (to be determined if they have COVID-19 symptoms).”

Ladobruk also says maintaining a flow of entry into the pro shop, to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people at a time, will also have to be adhered to during this early phase, “just to ensure that people are keeping that distance.”

There will be additional modifications for private courses who offer members services such as locker rooms, showers, and club storage. But Ladobruk is confident that necessary “adjustments” will be made.

“At this point, there has been some lead time, and golf is not happening until next week. There has really been an opportunity for facilities to model what’s been happening all over North America with respect to golf specifically,” said Ladobruk. “And most, I’m sure, have taken the initiative to make sure they are prepared to adapt to these guidelines.”

To that point, below is a lengthy, but also very important list of protocols that Glendale Golf and Country Club James Chapman sent out to his membership on Wednesday night. Almost every circumstance is covered, and it very well might be the template that other courses are also adopting, or will for those scenarios that apply specifically to their operation. Chapman gave his permission for this information to be shared; it should be noted that the protocols listed below are for Glendale members.

Booking Tee Times

Tee times will be separated by 10-minute intervals.

Booking can be done online through glendalegolf.ca. If you require a login please contact Kim Saucier, Member Services Manager at ksaucier@glendalegolf.ca or 204-832-1306.

Tee times can also be booked by calling 204-837-8383.

Walk-on tee times will not be available until further notice; you must have a pre-booked tee time in order to play golf at Glendale.

Clients are screened by telephone or upon arrival to the club and are prevented from booking or playing if they have COVID-19 symptoms. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Parking Lot

Members and guests are encouraged to stop at the designated bag drop area prior to parking and will be welcomed by our staff using physical distancing measures – 2 meters from Glendale staff members at all times. The staff member will offer you a sanitized pull cart as you exit your vehicle. You may use your own pull cart, if preferred. You will be allowed to leave your car no more than 30 minutes prior to your pre-booked tee time.



Check-In at the Golf Shop