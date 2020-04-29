Man in custody following Mission Creek Park vehicle rollover in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after attempting to run from police after rolling a car into Mission Creek Park off of Springfield Road in Kelowna.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, on Springfield Rd. and Leckie Rd.

According to the RCMP, the red two-door car was already being searched for by police after they received reports of a woman screaming for help from inside the car, in Kelowna’s downtown area.

RCMP Const. James Ward said it was a stroke of luck that they were able to detain the man.

“I just happened to be doing a traffic stop across the street, people flagged me down as said a car rolled over in a ditch,” said Ward.

“I did a u-turn and the male attempted to flee, we got him.”

The woman, who was the only passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries but refused medical service.

RCMP said it was very lucky that pedestrians weren’t injured in the crash.

“There was a lady with a stroller and an infant, and another lady waiting for the bus,” said Ward.

“Literally a matter of six inches was [the difference] between life and death.”

The car barely missed a bus stop, taking out metal railings, mere inches away from pedestrians.

Police say alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the incident.

