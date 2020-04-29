Menu

Crime

Russell RCMP find booze, drugs, illegal smokes in highway traffic stop

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 6:49 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 6:50 pm
Five people are charged after a traffic stop on Hwy 41 Saturday.
Five people are charged after a traffic stop on Hwy 41 Saturday. Courtesy: RCMP

A traffic stop on a Manitoba highway has led to charges for three men and two women after police say they found open liquor, illegal cigarettes, a gun, and various drugs in the vehicle.

Police pulled the vehicle over on Hwy 41 near Hwy 16 in the RM of Ellice-Archie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

The municipality is located in southwestern Manitoba, near the Saskatchewan border.

The 32-year-old man from the Birdtail Sioux First Nation behind the wheel told police he didn’t have a license and a further check showed he was also prohibited from driving, say police.

Officers say the man was arrested for impaired driving when a breath analysis showed he had a blood alcohol concentration 1.5 times the legal limit.

Police then searched the vehicle and say they found a .22 calibre rifle, 2,400 unmarked cigarettes, a small quantity of pot, prescription drugs, and open liquor.

The driver is facing a number of charges including impaired driving, possession for the purpose of trafficking, three firearm offences, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

Four passengers in the vehicle, two men and two women, are all also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

All five have been released on a promise to appear in court in September.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate.

Impaired DrivingDrugspotWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPGunsTraffic StopManitoba crimeillegal cigarettesRussell RCMPRCMP MBillegal smokesmanitoba drug bust
