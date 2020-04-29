Menu

City of Vancouver extends property tax deadline, ends free parking

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 6:27 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 6:32 pm
The City of Vancouver on decision to roll back parking enforcement
Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks to reporters about the decision to bring parking enforcement back during the COVID-19 crisis and what impact that's going to have on the city's financial position.

Vancouver city council has voted to push back the deadline for property taxes this year and reinstate metered parking across most of the city.

The 2020 payment deadline for both residential and commercial property taxes has been moved from July 3 to Sept. 30.

Council says statements will be mailed out in June and can be paid at any time between then and the end of September.

READ MORE: Vancouver mayor says 25% of city may be unable to pay property taxes due to COVID-19

Earlier this month, Stewart said he’s seen city-led research that suggests up to 25 per cent of the city’s property owners may not be able to pay their property taxes in full or at all this year.

What the City of Vancouver is doing to protect the internal fiscal health
If those deferrals were come to pass, the city could lose up to $500 million from its operating budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Council also voted Tuesday night to resume parking meter enforcement after councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung said residents and business owners have complained some drivers park all day in key spots.

Enforcement was suspended last month as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to “significant revenue shortfalls and additional costs,” creating a 2020 budget deficit of $60 to $190 million.

— With files from Sean Boynton The Canadian Press

