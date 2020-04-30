Canadian Football League ready to hold ‘virtual’ 2020 draft

Send this page to someone via email

It’s draft night in the Canadian Football League.

The 2020 edition of the CFL draft will proceed Thursday evening ‘virtually’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

League staff, front office personnel and draft eligible players have never all been in the same venue for the draft before, but the virtual draft goes one step further as it eliminates the traditional ‘war rooms’ where team officials huddle up to decide their next selection.

The Calgary Stampeders hold the first overall pick, followed by the Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions and Edmonton Eskimos.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have nine draft picks in total, including No. 5 and 8 overall.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters prepares for CFL draft

The Ottawa Redblacks hold the sixth overall selection, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will pick seventh, and the Argos have the ninth pick courtesy of a trade that send quarterback Zach Collaros to the Winnipeg Blues Bombers.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg is the only team that does not own a first round draft pick.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The draft kicks off at 8 p.m.

0:21 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘discussions ongoing’ with CFL over possible financial support Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘discussions ongoing’ with CFL over possible financial support