Environment

City of Winnipeg announces controlled burns to begin Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 5:27 pm
A controlled burn at Pike Lake Provincial Park is starting Tuesday, weather permitting.
A controlled burn. File / Global News

The City of Winnipeg announced Wednesday it will be conducting controlled burns in natural areas throughout Winnipeg beginning Thursday and continuing until June 12, weather permitting.

The burns will be conducted with fire guards in place, during suitable wind conditions.

The city has been conducting controlled burns annually since the mid-1980s, to help preserve tall grass prairie by burning out invasive weeds.

More information on Winnipeg’s controlled burns is available on the city’s website.

FireCity of WinnipegWeedsControlled Burncontrolled burnstall grass prairieInvasive Weedsprairie burn
