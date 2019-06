Something is on fire near IKEA, and it’s a controlled burn.

Numerous reports are coming in of a substantial blaze west of Kenaston Boulevard near the IKEA store and the Outlet Collection Winnipeg mall.

The fire is being conducted by Fort Whyte Alive.

Is cabelas in Winnipeg on fire? pic.twitter.com/2MA4prpfZ6 — Damon Johnson (@damon73) June 12, 2019

