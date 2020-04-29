Menu

Crime

Man, 36, arrested following police standoff in Trenton, Ont.: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 4:22 pm
A Trenton man is facing several charges after he barricaded himself in his apartment Wednesday morning.
A Trenton man is facing several charges after he barricaded himself in his apartment Wednesday morning. Global News File

A Trenton, Ont., man is facing several charges following an incident in Quinte West, OPP say.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of West Davis and Water streets around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to respond to a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment, OPP said.

READ MORE: Man in custody following disturbance in Frankford, Ont.: Quinte West OPP

This is the second incident of its kind in Quinte West on Wednesday, with OPP called to Frankford, Ont., at the same time for another man barricaded in his apartment. The incidents do not seem to be related.

In Trenton, after about four hours, OPP say the arrested the person inside the apartment. No police officers or bystanders were injured during the arrest.

The occupant was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have not named the accused because certain charges are still pending.

