Amazon Prime Video announces launch of Prime Video Store in Canada

Amazon Prime Video has launched its Prime Video Store in Canada.

Canadians can now buy or rent new movie releases through the Prime Video Store, including Hollywood blockbusters and fan-favourite titles.

Movies in the Prime Video Store will be available to rent or buy from major studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate, with recent new titles such as Jumanji: The Next Level, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Joker all available to watch now.

Local movie studios, including Elevation in Canada, will also be available with local titles at launch.

All Amazon customers can rent or buy titles in the Prime Video Store through primevideo.com and the Prime Video app.

“We’ve seen how much our customers enjoy the large selection of new release movies available to rent or buy on the Prime Video Store in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan, so we’re delighted to roll this service out in France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Australia,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

The new launch is an addition to the large selection of popular and exclusive movies and TV shows available to stream on Prime Video at no extra cost with a Prime membership, including Amazon Original series and movies like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, The Expanse and The Aeronauts.