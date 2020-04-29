Coronavirus: Calgary Zoo donates 12,000 entry tickets to essential staff working through the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo is paying homage to front-line staff working amid the COVID-19 pandemic by donating more than 12,000 entry tickets.

Once the pandemic has ended, essential service workers will be able to spend the day reconnecting with nature and relaxing with the zoo’s majestic animals — free of charge, the zoo’s president and CEO Dr. Clément Lanthier said.

“When our worlds normalize, when it’s safe to do so, and when our operations resume, we want to offer front-line workers a moment of joy,” Lanthier said in a news release on Wednesday. Tweet This

“We felt it was critical that we do something special to support for the teams supporting our community.”

This week, essential service workers will be receiving a bundle of entry tickets along with messages of thanks from staff members at the zoo.

The workers receiving these gifts include 10,000 healthcare staff, 1,600 local custodial employees at GDI — a partner company of the Calgary Zoo — and hundreds of employees at local grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other front-line essential services.

“The daily efforts of these dedicated and hard-working individuals will help our Calgary community overcome this defining moment in history,” Lanthier said. Tweet This

“For that, they have our organization’s deepest gratitude.”

Lanthier added that since its plea for support from the public to help feed its animals amid the pandemic, the Calgary Zoo has seen more than 3,000 individuals donate money to the facility.