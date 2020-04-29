Questions remain on child care as Manitoba unveils plans to reopen economy

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials unveiled details of their plan to ease the restrictions imposed during COVID-19 Wednesday, but details on what’s coming for child-care centres remain vague.

“Child care plays an important role in restoring services, enabling parents to return to the workplace, and remains a priority,” reads the only mention of child care in a provincial news release on the plan.

“The Department of Families will continue to work with the child-care community to expand the temporary child-care services available, including a grant available to child-care providers seeking to open a new, home-based child-care service.”

The mention of child care comes in a section of the release titled “Future Phases” and doesn’t include specifics, or dates on when parents or child-care workers can expect centres to return to normal operations.

Pallister believes we have 1 in 5 spaces for childcare open right now. He says Minister Stefanson can give more details.. but says with no school happening.. babysitting is now more of an option — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) April 29, 2020

A link provided in the release for more information on child-care services during COVID-19 goes to a page previously set up to help families working in critical services find open child care spaces during the pandemic.

4:01 Challenges being faced by Manitoba daycares Challenges being faced by Manitoba daycares

About 75 per cent of Manitoba daycares closed last month in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In early April Families minister Heather Stefanson called on closed child care centres to open — with limits on the number of children allowed in spaces — to help those working on the front line.

When asked about daycare availability for parents who will now be able to return to work, Manitoba Pallister said Wednesday centres will need to provide “further assistance” to accommodate those in the private sector returning to work.

“We have additional capacity not yet being utilized up to the 16 child limit in the daycare facilities, so we’ll be looking for the daycare facilities to accommodate these additional needs and assist as they always have,” he said.

Pallister estimated one in five available daycare spaces are currently open.

On top of the provincial operating grant of more than $30 million to licensed child-care providers, Manitoba also launched an $18-million grant program for early childhood educators who want to offer child-care services in their homes or in the community during the pandemic.

The province’s phased-approach to reopening parts of Manitoba’s economy will begin May 4, Pallister said Wednesday.

1:05 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba travel and gathering restrictions remain in place amid start of provincial reopening Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba travel and gathering restrictions remain in place amid start of provincial reopening

