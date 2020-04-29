Former Winnipeg mayor and Ontario MPP Glen Murray to run for Green leadership

Send this page to someone via email

A former mayor of Winnipeg is now running for leadership of the federal Green Party.

Glen Murray, who served in the city’s top spot from 1998-2004, was also a cabinet minister in the Ontario government, notably taking on the environment and climate change portfolio for four years.

In a statement Wednesday, Murray said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to take the plunge and run for party leadership, after months of rumours that he may be stepping back into electoral politics.

READ MORE: Former mayor Glen Murray moving back to Winnipeg

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic reminded us of the massive disruption that global health and environmental crises can have on our lives and the urgency of the challenges we face,” Murray said.

“In the background of this pandemic are the worsening impacts of climate change underlining the need for us to act more boldly and rapidly.

Story continues below advertisement

I realized it was time for me to take up this challenge and bring everything I have to offer to get us a path to a restored and safer planet. I believe each generation has the responsibility to leave a legacy of a healthier and livable planet and a clean and caring economy for our children and grandchildren.”

Murray, 62, made history in Winnipeg as the first openly gay mayor of a major North American city.

The Green Party leadership race opened up after longtime leader Elizabeth May announced in November 2019 her intention to step down.

Murray faces a crowded field of leadership hopefuls, including six past Green Party candidates, as well as the leader of the Green Party of Quebec.

11:41 Manitoba Green Party Leader James Beddome Manitoba Green Party Leader James Beddome