Mayor, council tour Fort McMurray to assess flood damage: ‘We will get through this’

Send this page to someone via email

Council members from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northern Alberta toured the areas affected by flooding Tuesday night.

Regional fire Chief Jody Butz took Mayor Don Scott and three councillors through the Lower Townsite and Waterways neighbourhoods of Fort McMurray.

A 25-kilometre-long ice jam has caused major flooding and forced about 13,000 people from their homes in the city’s downtown. On Tuesday, officials with the RMWB said the ice jam had deteriorated a bit, to be about 23.5 kilometres long.

Officials said in a news release that they also went to see first-hand response and mitigation efforts.

They said they will share preliminary assessments and an estimate of the damage in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday morning, the Lower Townsite remained on mandatory evacuation order while residents in Grayling Terrace — who were previously on voluntary evacuation notice — were allowed to return home.

Scott said it’s been difficult to observe what’s been happening to the city, but says Fort McMurray is resilient.

“Together we will get through this historic flooding event as a strong and resilient community like we have done before,” he said in the news release.

Fort McMurray has dealt with its share of disasters, including a raging wildfire four years ago that forced an evacuation of the entire city and destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings.

With files from Global News.