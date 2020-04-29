Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash on Hwy. 28: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 9:45 am
OPP have charged a woman with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 28.
The Canadian Press

A Peterborough, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 28 in Selwyn Township on Tuesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had entered the ditch off the highway near North School Road, just north of the community of Young’s Point.

Police say officers found the uninjured driver and determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Skylar Lightbody-Sarazin, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8, OPP said.

Drunk Driver Marco Muzzo granted day parole
Drunk Driver Marco Muzzo granted day parole
