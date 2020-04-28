Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Young Calgary woman killed in domestic homicide; common-law partner in custody: police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 6:36 pm
Calgary police responded to a house in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Calgary police responded to a house in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tom Andriuk/Global News

Homicide detectives believe a young Calgary woman found dead on Monday evening was killed sometime between Friday, April 24 and about 8:30 p.m. the day she was found.

An autopsy has identified 24-year-old Brittney Ann Mezaros as the woman found dead in a home on Marian Crescent N.E.

Related News

Investigators said the woman’s body was initially found by family members who went to the home out of concern for Mezaros’ well-being.

READ MORE: Woman’s death in northeast Calgary deemed suspicious: police

When police officers arrived, they also found a man in medical distress. He was first taken to hospital in serious condition before being released into police custody.

“While a motive is still being determined, the offender and victim had been living in a common-law relationship and the homicide is believed to be domestic in nature,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The CPS said it is not aware of any previous history of domestic violence with the couple.

Investigators are now making their way through CCTV footage and speaking with anyone who was in the area and may have heard something.

Alexander Moskaluck, 23, was charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to the homicide, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, May 1.

Investigations into other deaths continue

Investigators said there is nothing to suggest the death of Mezaros is related to two other incidents that happened on Monday, including a fire at a seniors’ care home that left a man in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Suspicious fire at Calgary seniors centre leaves man in life-threatening condition: police

Police said no updates on the arson case would be provided unless the victim’s condition changes.

The investigation also continues into the death of a man found in the northeast community of Horizon on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Calgary

Police said an autopsy is set for Wednesday which will determine whether the man’s death was criminal.

“Our members worked tirelessly yesterday and throughout the night on these three investigations,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our number one priority is always to bring closure to a victim’s family, and we will continue to utilize resources from across the service to do that.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Homicidecalgary domestic homicidecalgary police homicide investigationBrittney Ann Mezaros Calgary homicideBrittney Ann Mezaros domestic homicide investigationBrittney Ann Mezaros homicideBrittney Ann Mezaros homicide investigationCalgary domestic homicide investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.