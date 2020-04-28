Lea Michele pregnant, expecting 1st child

Lea Michele is pregnant and expecting his first child.
People confirmed that the former Glee star, 33, and her husband Zandy Reich, 37, are expecting their first child together.
Michele and Reich were first romantically linked in July 2017 and they tied the knot in March 2019.
Many Glee fans took to social media after Michele’s pregnancy was announced to point out that her character Rachel Berry from the musical comedy-drama television series was also pregnant in 2020.
During the Glee series finale, the show jumped five years ahead into the future and find out that Michele’s character was nominated (and won) her first Tony Award, she’s married to Jesse St. James and she’s pregnant.
Although Michele’s character was the surrogate for characters Blaine Anderson (played by Darren Criss) and Kurt Hummel (played by Chris Colfer), her fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the coincidence.
