Lea Michele pregnant, expecting 1st child

Lea Michele is pregnant and expecting his first child.

People confirmed that the former Glee star, 33, and her husband Zandy Reich, 37, are expecting their first child together.

Michele and Reich were first romantically linked in July 2017 and they tied the knot in March 2019.

Many Glee fans took to social media after Michele’s pregnancy was announced to point out that her character Rachel Berry from the musical comedy-drama television series was also pregnant in 2020.

During the Glee series finale, the show jumped five years ahead into the future and find out that Michele’s character was nominated (and won) her first Tony Award, she’s married to Jesse St. James and she’s pregnant.

Although Michele’s character was the surrogate for characters Blaine Anderson (played by Darren Criss) and Kurt Hummel (played by Chris Colfer), her fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the coincidence.

the fact that lea michele and rachel berry are both pregnant in 2020 pic.twitter.com/SAwpzdw456 — victoria | defending jacob spoilers (@hsmwylie) April 27, 2020

lea michele getting pregnant the same year as rachel berry pic.twitter.com/PE9TcUoFy7 — aubrey :)! (@pixelcriss) April 27, 2020

in glee rachel berry was pregnant in 2020 bc she was kurt & blaine’s surrogate … well lea michele is pregnant in 2020 with her first baby. coincidence? i think not. — Sérgio (@sribeiro3001) April 28, 2020

lea michele being pregnant at the same time as rachel berry… and i thought she couldn’t be more of a gleek than she already was — diana (@fooIishcriss) April 27, 2020

Lea Michele being pregnant in 2020: pic.twitter.com/FK3SqtWwGO — 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐨 (@klainesbelievin) April 27, 2020

lea michele is pregnant the same year rachel berry was…. further proof that it’s unknown where lea michele starts and rachel berry ends — lucy backup (@nayasrivera2) April 27, 2020

Congrats Lea Michele you're the Gleek of the week for getting pregnant at the same time as Rachel Berry pic.twitter.com/Nvb1uhAVZi — 𝐀𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@AishaFillion) April 27, 2020

lea michele and rachel berry being literally the same and pregnant in 2020, she is gleek of the century — kaycee (@wowthanksdarren) April 27, 2020

lea michele’s baby will come out like pic.twitter.com/gElbKnhcNS — erin (@eringrace789) April 27, 2020

