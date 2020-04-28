Don Drone ends term as chair of Guelph Police Services Board

Send this page to someone via email

There is a changing of the guard within the Guelph Police Services Board with Don Drone’s term as chair coming to end after a little more than two years.

Drone’s final meeting as chair was on April 16 and his last official day was Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Guelph Police Service thanked Drone for his “tireless work and his many years of dedicated service” to the community.

Drone was appointed to the board in March 2015 and was elected chair in December 2017.

Prior to that, he served as the director of education and CEO of the Wellington Catholic District School Board and the executive director of the Ontario Educational Services Corporation.

During his time as police board chair, Drone oversaw the hiring of Chief Gord Cobey in 2019, the transition to a hybrid police vehicle fleet later that year and the expansion of the service during the 2020 budget process.

“The Guelph Police Service would like to thank and recognize Mr. Don Drone for his work on the Guelph Police Services Board and his many contributions to our community,” Guelph police said in a statement.

Bob Carter has been elected by the board as its next chair.

Carter’s term on the police board has been brief, having served as the city council-appointed community representative since January 2019.

Carter’s 44-year career in post-secondary education saw him take on a number of senior leadership positions, which included associate vice-president of physical resources at the University of Guelph.

He has also served on a number of boards, including the board of directors of Guelph General Hospital

The board is made up of five members: two who are appointed the province, two members of city council and one community representative appointed by city council.

Drone’s departure means it’ll be up to the province to find a replacement on the board.

