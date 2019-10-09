Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police board approves $46 million 2020 budget

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 9, 2019 2:03 pm
.
. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

A significant hike is coming to Guelph police’s operating budget after the Police Services Board approved the $46 million plan for 2020 during a meeting on Tuesday.

The budget is a 10 per cent increase from last year’s operating budget and the first under new chief of police, Gord Cobey.

READ MORE: Guelph mom charged with impaired driving after child injured in crash, police say

“We are not well-positioned to meet the needs of our community,” Cobey said in an interview with Magic 106.1 radio on Sept. 27.

“We live in a community that has grown a great deal over the last decade and when we looked at calls for service, population, crime severity, et cetera — we’re not well-positioned.”

Some of the more urgent needs covered in the budget include hiring 18 additional police officers, including eight front-line patrol officers and two traffic constables.

Story continues below advertisement

A report presented to the board said additional officers would reduce over time, improve response time, and increase the ability to properly staff patrol zones including the downtown.

“We’re projected to reach $2 million or over 40,000 hours in overtime this year for the first time ever,” Cobey said. “So it’s about how to meet those priorities and making sure we have resourcing levels to do that and do it well.”

The budget also includes adding 13 full-time civilian positions and one part-time position, including eight dispatchers, a media spokesperson and a wellness coordinator.

READ MORE: SIU clears Guelph police after trespassing suspect injured during arrest

Cobey said these additions put the service on the right path.

“The investment that I’m proposing is the investment that we sincerely think is required so we are well-positioned and certainly moving forward to meet the needs of the community,” he said.

The budget will be presented to city council in November before a final decision is made during the city’s own budget deliberations.

WATCH: (Sept. 27, 2019) Chief Gord Cobey joins Magic 106.1 to chat about Homecoming and the 2020 police budget. 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph police budgetGuelph police services boardGuelph budget 2020Guelph police budget 2020Guelph police new officers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.