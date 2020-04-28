Person of interest in Grande Prairie suspicious death also wanted on aggravated assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are searching for a person of interest after a suspicious death in Grande Prairie over the weekend.

At around 12 a.m. on April 25, RCMP were called to the area of 106 Avenue and 102 Street in the northern Alberta city.

An injured man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim is a 32-year-old man from Grande Prairie but did not release his name or the cause of his death. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Officers say RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation and police are now searching for Telford Randall Howe, who police say is a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation.

Howe, who police say is also known as “Gremlin” or “G,” is currently wanted on several charges in connection with an unrelated investigation in Whitecourt.

On April 16, RCMP were called to a hotel near Highway 43 where two people were in need of emergency medical assistance. Police said a 46-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man from Medicine Hat were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Howe is wanted in connection to that investigation on charges on aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, committing an indictable offence while disguised and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

RCMP believe Howe was last in the Grande Prairie area. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information on Howe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-831-2340. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

