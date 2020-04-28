Traffic stop in Souris, Man., leads to drug trafficking charges for three men

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing charges after RCMP say a traffic stop in Souris, Man., turned up a sizable quantity of meth.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the community around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon searching the vehicle, Mounties claim to have found 154.5 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Three men were arrested at the scene.

Riley Yates, 20, of Virden is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possessing a weapon contrary to a court order.

Michael McCulloch, 22, of Brandon is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

Both are scheduled to see the inside of a Brandon courtroom on July 9, 2020.

An unnamed 18-year-old, also from Virden, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and is set to appear in Brandon court on Aug. 13, 2020.

RCMP say the investigation continues, and anyone with information regarding drug trafficking or criminal activity should contact local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

