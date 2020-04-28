Police warn of suspected overdoses in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they want to make the public aware of several suspected overdoses in downtown Toronto in late April.

Between Thursday and Monday, police said officers responded to a number of calls about overdoses in the downtown core.

Investigators said that over a 48-hour time span, multiple people fell ill after taking an “unknown narcotic.”

Two people died in private residences and several doses of Naloxone were given, police said.

If people are using drugs, police are urging them do not do them alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

