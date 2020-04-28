Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, seeks parole for 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

Marco Muzzo, the man convicted of killing three children and their grandfather while driving drunk in September 2015 is seeking parole for the second time on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place at Beaver Creek Institution in the Town of Gravenhurst, where Muzzo is serving his 10-year sentence.

Muzzo had just flown back on a private plane from his bachelor party in Miami when he drove himself home in his SUV from Pearson International Airport.

He was speeding when he ran a stop sign, T-boning the minivan carrying the three Neville-Lake children, their grandfather, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and their 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were all killed.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in 2016.

He previously applied for both day and full parole in November 2018 but was denied.

At that time, the parole board said the rejection was due to Muzzo’s lack of insight into his drinking habits and the risk they may pose to the public.

Unfortunately, the children’s mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, is unable to be physically at the hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, Jennifer told Global News she was not going to be allowed to participate at all. However, on Wednesday, the Parole Board of Canada confirmed victims of crime would be able to call in for parole hearings in Canada.

Sept 27, 2015 – Drunk driver Marco Michael Muzzo crashes into our new van. Daniel and my dad are killed. Harry, Milly, my mom and my lola are seriously injured. Sept 28, 2015 – Harry and Milly die from their… https://t.co/F18SZUCB0P — Jenn Neville-Lake (@isda1979) April 28, 2020

